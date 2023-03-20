Taliban bans festival of Nowruz in Afghanistan’s Daikundi province

AMN

Taliban have banned the festival of Nowruz in the central Daikundi province, warning residents if they are caught celebrating the occasion, they will be treated accordingly.

The Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in an announcement said that Taliban observers visited at least 35 mosques in Daikundi, and asked people to resist the Western ideas and rituals.

The popular festival was also banned during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 to 2001. Banning the Nowruz celebration, which marks the arrival of spring in Daikundi, prompted widespread criticisms.

Nowruz celebration is one of the ancient rituals of the people of Afghanistan, being celebrated in different ways, similar to other countries.