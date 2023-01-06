FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tales of Communal Harmony: Muslim man saves Hindu girl from sure death

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan praises Tipu Sultan for his bravery.

When Dewas SP Dr. Shivdayal Singh came to know about this, he immediately called Tipu Sultan and honored him. Tipu Sultan was also given a citation and a cash prize.

Syed Ali Mujtaba

A Muslim man Tipu Sultan saved the life of a Hindu girl Monali Kaushal,from sure death, even without knowing her religion, in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2023.  Monali Kaushal had reportedly tried to attempt to commit suicide by jumping into the River Shipra apparently due to being ditched by her Hindu lover.

Tipu Sultan, who was among the people who watched Monali Kaushal jumping into the river in an attempted suicide bid, relied on quick thinking and did a brave act to save Monali’s life. 

Tipu asked a passing truck for a rope, and one trucker, Vinod Solanki, provided the same. Tipu tied one end of the rope with the truck and used the rope to lower himself into the river.

 After touching the water he had to swim a bit holding the rope in his teeth to reach Monali, who was still alive. Tipu grabbed Monali in his arms in a bid to rescue the victim with hundreds of people watching his daredevil act.

 Tipu then shouted to the truck driver to move the vehicle so that both were pulled out from the river and brought to safety on the road.

The locals who gathered there helped the duo to come to a safe position. They first provided first aid to Monali by making her vomit the water she slowed and then rushed to the nearby hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.  

The residents of Dewas feted Tipu Sultan as a hero. They first garlanded him and lifted him on their shoulders and took him out in procession.  His action was rightly celebrated as an example of where humanity triumphed over the religious divide.  

In times of religious polarization, this incident highlights the ability of people of different faiths to come together to manage a crisis situation.   

This incident also sparks off a conversation about the need for individuals to listen to the call of consciousness and condemn the campaigns of Hindus to get united against Muslims.

This incident also showcases a living reality of how humanity comes first at the time of crisis and not religion. The incident also gives the message that each Indian should hold the thread of hope that interfaith communal harmony is the only way to peace of co-existence in the country.  

This incident also shows how Indians continue to reject hateful and divisive agendas and reinforces the idea that only through collective will; we can uphold and defend our unique pluralism, and our diverse culture and still be united. In the end, the love of the human race is the sum and summary of this incident.

टीपू सुल्‍तान ने दिखाया साहस और बचा ली जान

नदी में डूब रही युवती हाथ-पैर मार रही थी। सास रोक देने वाला ये नजारा देख रहे पुल पर मौजूद लोगों को ये महसूस हो रहा था कि युवती का बचना अब मुश्किल है। तभी वहां टीपू सुल्तान ने पुल पर से गुजरने वाले ट्रक को रोका और ड्राइवर से रस्सी मांगी।

रस्सी के सहारे गोताखोर टीपू सुल्तान नदी में लड़की को बचाने उतरा। लड़की तक पहुंच पाना आसान नहीं था पुल की ऊंचाई काफी ज्यादा है और नदी में भी काफी पानी था। गोताखोर साहस और हिम्मत का परिचय देते हुए नदी में रस्सी के सहारे उतरकर जैसे-तैसे युवती तक पहुंचने में कामयाब रहा।

पूल पर मौजूद लोग टकटकी लगाए टीपू सुल्तान को मोनाली को बचाने का प्रयास करते देख रहे थे। काफी मशक़्क़त के बाद गोताखोर टीपू सुल्तान युवती को नदी से बाहर निकाल लाया।

टीपू सुल्‍तान ने युवती को नदी से बाहर निकाला, युवती की सांसें चल रही थी। वहां मौजूद लोगों ने 108 की मदद से युवती को देवास जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहाँ डॉक्टरों ने लड़की भर्ती कर लिया। डॉक्टर के मुताबिक़ युवती की जान खतरे से बाहर है। फिलहाल युवती ने आत्महत्या का प्रयास क्‍यों किया इसके कारणों खुलासा नहीं हो सका है।

