Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra

The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the premises at a time, officials said adding that monument premises will be sanitized three times in a day..

Most of the centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic reopen today, June 16, following an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

While 650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that COVID-19 protocols are followed, such restrictions will not be in place for other monuments, District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh said.

Masks will be mandatory for the tourists. Thermal screening of tourists would be done at gates and they would be sanitised before entering the monument premises.

“The visitors will not be allowed to touch any object in the monument premises and they would have to follow social distancing norms,” said an ASI official.

Tickets will only be booked online and no ticket counter will be open