Taiwanese President expresses genuine threat of Chinese invasion

WEB DESK

Taiwanese President has expressed a genuine threat of a Chinese invasion. In a statement given to The Atlantic, President Tsai Ing-wen said they need to be ready for a potential Chinese invasion by China amid repeated indications by Beijing in that direction. She said that it is not hype and could happen to them soon.

Though, Chinese military is of much larger magnitude than that of Taiwan, but Tsai has also tried to boost the defence spending. She said during her tenure, the defence spending has increased by 13 per cent and is further expected to reach 19 billion US dollar in 2023.

Earlier this week, China slammed British trade policy Minister Greg Hands over his visit to Taiwan. Beijing said it firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the London and the Taiwan region.

The strong position of China has put it at odds with the United States and its Western allies.

