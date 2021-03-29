High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2021 03:24:40      انڈین آواز

Taiwan terms incursion by Chinese warplanes unnecessary, thoughtless

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-change has termed the incursion by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) as unnecessary and thoughtless. Twenty Chinese warplanes entered ADIZ on Friday, a day after Taipei and Washington signed an accord to strengthen maritime cooperation. Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace.

Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the “host” nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification. According to Focus Taiwan, Friday’s show of force was the biggest in terms of the number of planes deployed since Taiwan began to make public PLA aircraft’s movements near Taiwan in mid-September.

Taiwan’s premier and foreign minister discussed the issue on Saturday. Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu condemned the act in a tweet but said the country will not submit under pressure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

Soorya, Navneeth win TVS Eurogrip MMSC Endurance race 2021

AMN / Chennai The Chennai-Puducherry combination of Soorya PM and Navneeth Kumar rode a smart, tactical rac ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz