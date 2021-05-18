US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast
Lockdown restrictions ease in UK; All restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums to reopen
Over 18 crore 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries so far
US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC
Taiwan mobilises diplomatic corps to secure speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwan is mobilizing its diplomatic corps to secure a speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. The quest has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei.

Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, has only received about 300,000 shots so far for its more than 23 million people, all AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, and those are rapidly running out. Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwanese ambassador to the United States said that, she is in negotiations and striving for it.

As per the reports published in today’s Taiwan’s official News Agency, Taipei’s top official in Washington said she was in talks with the United States for a share of the COVID-19 vaccine doses President Joe Biden plans to send abroad.

She said that although vaccine purchases were the remit of Taiwan’s health ministry, her office’s role was to talk to the United States about speeding up those requests.

President Biden had said that the United States would send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, today, said they hoped to provide domestically-developed vaccines before the end of July, and that more imported ones were on the way.

SPORTS

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Centre told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violat ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

