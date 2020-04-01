Tableeghi Markaz building evacuated; Searches on for tracing contacts of participants

AMN

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said, the entire building has been evacuated this morning by conducting a 36 hour intensive campaign in Almi Markaz of Nizamuddin in Delhi.

In a tweet today, Mr Sisodia said, a total of two thousand 361 people turned out in this building and 617 have been admitted to hospitals and the rest have been sent for quarantine. He appreciated the efforts of medical staff, administration, police, DTC staff who worked together in this 36-hour operation, putting their lives at risk.