Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star Contender Doha with easy wins in women’s singles qualifying Round One on Saturday.

World No. 95 Sutirtha recorded a impressive 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 victory over Ala Mohamed from Qatar, while World No. 131 Ahyika notched up an easy 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 win over Qatar’s Maha Faramarzi.

Meanwhile, bronze medallist at the recently concluded National Championship Sreeja Akula went down fighting in a 5-gamer against Japan’s Sakura Yokoi.

She trailed 1-2 before making it 2-2. However Akula couldn’t hold on to the momentum and lost the match 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11.

Diya Chitale and Archana Kamath will be in action in the women’s singles qualifying round one.

Among men, World no.73 Harmeet Desai and World no.99 Anthony Amalraj will begin their campaign in the first round in the singles qualifying.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, who are ranked 32 and 37 in the world respectively, have received direct entry into the men’s singles main draw while World No. 63 Manika Batra has also earned a place in the women’s singles main draw.

In the mixed-doubles category, Indian pair of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal, who received bye in the first qualifying round, will begin their campaign in the second on Sunday.

