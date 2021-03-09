Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
Table Tennis: Sharath, Sathiyan and Batra record contrasting victories in WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 8 March: Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra started their campaign at the WTT Star Contender with contrasting victories in Doha on Monday.

Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal and Batra received direct entries into the singles draw at the ongoing tournament.

Sharath Kamal took time to find his rhythm as he lost the first game against Puerto Rican Brian Afanador. However the World No. 32 recovered well to gain the required momentum and won next three games to win the match 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-1 . The Indian will face World No. 16 Patrick Franziska of Germany in the next round on Tuesday.

World No. 37 Sathiyan staged a fine come from behind win. He lost first two games but made a remarkable comeback with a counter attacking display and pulled off a sensational 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 victory against his French opponent Emmanuael Lebesson .

He takes on World No. 5 Japanese paddler Tomokazu Harimoto in the next round .

In the women’s singles opening round match, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Batra notched up a comfortable straight-set 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 victory against Chinese Taipei’s Hsein-Tzu Cheng .Her next round opponent is World No. 3 Mima Ito of Japan.

Earlier in the first qualifying round of men’s singles, Anthony Amalraj suffered a 6-11, 11-9, 3-11, 7-11 defeat against Mizuki Oikawa of Japan while Harmeet Desai lost to Ukraine’s Yevhen Pryshchepa 10-12, 9-11, 11-13, 9-11.

In the women’s singles qualifiers, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee lost their respective matches. Sutirtha lost the hard-fought match 11-9, 11-6, 5-11, 9-11, 9-11 to Hayeong Kim of Korea, Ayhika suffered a straight game 5-11, 11-13, 7-11 loss against Irina Ciobanu of Romania.

