इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2021 03:56:53

Table Tennis;: Sharath loses, Indian challenge over at WTT Star Contender

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi

Star  paddler Achanta Sharat Kamal  failed to produce another dominating  performance and  went down in  straight games  suffering a  9-11, 8-11, 6-11 defeat at the hands of World No. 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the  singles pre-quarterfinals match of  the WTT Star Contender  in  Doha  on Wedensday.
With Sharath’s defeat, Indian  challenge at the tournament came to an end. Earlier, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra  had crashed out  in their respective singles categories.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Sharath, who surprised World No. 16 Germany’s Patrick Franziska in the last round, started the game well and gave a tough fight to his relatively higher-ranked German opponent as the first two games of the match went neck-and neck before the London Olympics bronze medalist Ovtcharov turning the momentum in his favour. 
The German further capitalised on the 2-0 lead and wrapped up the match to enter the quarter-final stage.

