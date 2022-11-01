T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan; India to take on Bangladesh tomorrow

AMN

India will take on Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket tomorrow at Adelaide. The match will have a big role to play in the qualification chances of both sides. So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one. Bangladesh has also won two and lost one. India which is second in the points table, are above Bangladesh due to a better run-rate. The weather may play spoilsport as the weatherman has predicted rain in Adelaide tomorrow.

A victory over Bangladesh will make the march of Men in Blue to the Semi-Finals while in case the match is washed off due to rains it will throw open the contest for the second team from this group into the Semi-Finals. In a group match Sri Lanka today defeated Afghanistan by Six wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga who claimed 3 wickets for 13 runs was adjudged Man of the Match.