FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2022 09:56:26      انڈین آواز

T20 World Cup: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In ICC T20 Men’s World Cup: India suffered a five-wicket defeat to South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Batting first, India scored 133 runs for nine in stipulated 20 overs with the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls. For the Proteas, Lungi Ngidi scalped four wickets while Wayne Parnell picked up three wickets.

In reply, South Africa overhauled the target for the loss of five wickets in 19.4 overs riding on David Miller’s unbeaten 59 runs and Aiden Markram’s 52 runs. For India, Arshdeep Singh took two wickets.

During the match, star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed 1,000 runs at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so after Mahela Jayawardena. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena holds the record with 1016 runs to his name.

In other match on 30th October 2022, Pakistan registered their first victory of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating the Netherlands by six wickets at Perth. Batting first Netherlands set a target of 92 runs which Pakistan easily overhauled losing four wickets in 13.5 overs. With this win, Pakistan has registered their two points and is in the fifth position in the points table.

With this win, South Africa are at top of the table with five points and two wins in three matches. India are in the second position with four points and two wins in three games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian duo Satwik-Chirag storms into final of French Open

AMN In Badminton, the Indian star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have stormed into the me ...

India beat Australia in U-21 Men’s Hockey to lift Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

AMN Indian Under 21 men’s hockey team defeated Australia in a nail-biting final to lift the Sultan of Joh ...

FIH Men’s Hockey: Match between India and Spain underway in Bhubaneswar

AMN In the FIH Men's hockey Pro League, the match between India and Spain is underway in Bhubaneswar this e ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart