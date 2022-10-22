T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN

New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Chasing a target of 201 runs, Australia were all out in 17.1 overs. For New Zealand Southee and Santner bagged three wickets each.

Earlier put in to bat, New Zealand scored 200 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. New Zealand opener, Finn Allen gave a solid start to the team with a breezy 42 runs off just 16 balls that included five boundaries and three sixes. Devon Conway then steered the innings to a big total with a scintillating knock of 92 runs. For Australia, Hazlewood scalped 2 wickets.

In another match on Saturday, England will meet Afghanistan at Perth at 4.30 pm.

India will begin its campaign at the T20 World Cup with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.