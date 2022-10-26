T20 World Cup: New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned due to rain

AMN

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been abandoned due to rain.

Despite the result, New Zealand are still on top of Group 1.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are bottom of the six-team. In another match Ireland defeated by 5 runs over England under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the T20 World cup after rain played a spoilsport at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Ireland set a target of 158 and England stumbled to 105-5 before the rain fell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.