T20 World Cup: India registers an emphatic 56-run win over Netherlands

In T20 World Cup, India registered an emphatic 56-run win against minnows, Netherlands. Chasing a target of 180 runs, the batting lineup of the Netherlands crumbled against the steady bowling attack of India. For, India Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar, Ashwin and Axar bagged 2 wickets each and Shami got one.

With this win, India amassed four points. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suyyakumar Yadav hit half-centuries for India.

In the second encounter, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in a thriller in Perth. An all-around disciplined bowling effort led by Sikandar Raza who claimed three wickets, helped Zimbabwe to stun Pakistan. Chasing a target of 131 runs, Pakistan failed to reach the target against the strong bowling attack of Zimbabwe. For, Zimbabwe Sean Williams scored 31 runs in 28 balls. With this win, Zimbabwe earned two points. The results come as a strong blow to Pakistan, who are yet to open their account in the event.

