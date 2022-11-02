FreeCurrencyRates.com

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Oval in Adelaide

Published On: By

AMN

In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in both teams’ fourth Group 2 match at Adelaide Oval. After being asked to bat first, India scored 184 for the loss of six wickets. For India , Virat Kohli who is in sublime form scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries. KL Rahul, too, played a strong knock at the top, smashing 50 off 32 balls. The match was reduced to 16 overs following rain interruption.

Chasing 151 in 16 overs, Bangladesh managed to score 145 for the loss of six wickets. Virat Kohli adjudged Man of the Match for swashbuckling knock. With this victory, India have claimed the top position in the Group 2 standings.

