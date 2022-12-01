T20 World Cup for the Blind from 5th December 

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 1st December: Seven countries including the host India will be seen in action in the third edition of the T20 World Cricket Cup for Blind to be played in nine cities of the country from 5th to 17th December.

On Thursday all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named brand ambassador of the World Cup in which Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India will be taking part

The inauguration of World Cup to be held at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Gurugram, will witness a ceremonial march past by all the participating teams, followed by cultural events, celebrity appearances and dance performances by well-known artists..

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually Impaired Cricketers for their passion for Cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of Cricket. Cricket has no boundaries ” said Yuvraj Singh

” I believe this game taught me How to Fight, how to Fall, how to Dust Myself off to get up again and Move Forward. So, I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,” he added

The World cup, an initiative of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, has been organizing this championship since 2012. Samarthanam perceives Sports as a medium to improve inclusion and encourage persons with disabilities on various fronts. Since its inception, the trust has reached out to more than 30, 000 visually impaired crickets.

Talking to media persons this afternoon, veteran cricketer Venkat Sunderam said “It’s a wonderful effort by Samarthanam Trust to host the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. I applaud the energy, passion and commitment of the Visually impaired cricketers and am proud of them as a Cricketer myself. I eagerly look forward to watch, follow and enjoy the Ball and Bat game”

Dr Mahantesh G. K. President CABI and Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam commented: “The World Cup in India promises to be a spectacular event, we are looking forward to witness the matches. I hope people come to watch, in large numbers to cheer and support Blind Cricket and make the atmosphere incredible. There is nothing better than being a supporter, sitting in the stands and soaking it all in. It will be a special experience,