T20 World Cup: England to clash with Pakistan in final at Melbourne Cricket ground

AMN

In T20 World Cup Cricket, England will clash with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday. Yesterday, they defeated India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at Adelaide. Chasing a target of 169 runs to win England, overhauled the target in 16 overs. For England, Alex Hales remained not out with 86 runs in 47 balls while skipper Jos Buttler remained unbeaten with 80 runs in 49 balls. Earlier, Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball 63 steered India to 168 for 6. Virat Kohli also scored a 50 off 40 balls.