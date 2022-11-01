T20 World Cup: England beat New Zealand by 20 runs

AMN

England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in Super 12 group stage match on Tuesday. Batting first England set a target of 179 for the loss of six wickets against New Zealand in their stipuleted 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand managed to score 159 for 6wickets in 20 overs.

England keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive with win over New Zealand in Super 12 group. England have now moved to the second spot in the points table. In another group match, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by Six wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga who claimed 3 wickets for 13 runs was adjudged Man of the Match.

India will take on Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket on Wednesday at Adelaide. The match will have a big role to play in the qualification chances of both sides. So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one. Bangladesh have also won two and lost one. India which is second in the points table, are above Bangladesh due to a better run rate.