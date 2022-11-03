T20 World Cup Cricket: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Adelaide Oval

AMN

In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India is inching towards semifinal berth. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a group Group match at Adelaide Oval yesterday. After being asked to bat first, India scored 184 for the loss of six wickets riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries. KL Rahul, too, played a strong knock at the top, smashing 50 off 32 balls.

Bangladesh’s innings was reduced to 16 overs following rain interruption. Chasing 151 in 16 overs, Bangladesh managed to score 145 for the loss of six wickets. Virat Kohli was adjudged Man of the Match. With this victory, India have claimed the top position in the Group 2 standings.