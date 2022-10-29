T-20 World Cup: New Zealand & Sri Lanka match is underway at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia

AMN

In the T-20 World Cup, Men in blue look forward to continue their winning streak in Australia. The visitors take on South Africa in a crucial match tomorrow in Perth. At the ongoing T20 world cup series in Australia, the team spirit is high after two consecutive wins in the tournament.

The batting line up looks solid with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and the others in sublime form. The bowling attack has been quite effective with the pacers as well as the spinners striking at the crucial moments of the match.

Rohit Sharma led the team earlier and put out a splendid performance to outlast arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match while the Netherlands were defeated fair and square in the next game. However, South Africa’s challenge cannot be underestimated.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-Sri Lanka match is underway at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Theekshana and Silva scalped a wicket in their first over at the event. New Zealand were 69 for 3 in 5.92 overs, when reports last came in.