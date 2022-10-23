FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2022 08:48:20      انڈین آواز

T-20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at Melbourne

India beat its arch rival Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail biting finish in T-20 World Cup.

India reached the target of 160 runs on the last ball of the match after the loss of six wickets.

In fact King Kohli’s swashbuckling knock of 82 off 53 balls helped India to register an emphatic win.

It was R Ashwin who hit the winning stroke. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field. For India, both Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each.

