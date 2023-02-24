T-20 Women’s World Cup: England to clash with South Africa in 2nd Semifinal at Cape Town

AMN

England will clash with South Africa in the T-20 Women’s World Cup second semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday evening.

Australia have already entered the final. They beat India by 5 runs in the first Semifinal last night. Chasing the target of 173 runs, Indian eves could only score 167 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the highest scorer with 52 runs in 34 balls. Australia had won the toss and elected to bat. With the help of Beth Mooneyc’s 54 and Skipper Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 49, Australia scored 172, losing four wickets.

The final will be played on Sunday.