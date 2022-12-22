Synopsis of Rajya Sabha proceedings on Dec 21

Consensual relationships

The government today informed Rajya Saha that it has no plans to reduce the age of consent for consensual relationships. In a written reply to a question whether the Government is considering changing the age of consent for consensual relationships to 16 years from the present 18 years, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the question “does not arise”.

The minister said the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012 enacted to safeguard children from sexual abuse and sexual offences clearly defines a child as any person below the age of 18 years.

The Act was further amended in 2019 to introduce more stringent punishment, including death penalty for committing sexual crimes on children, with a view to deter the perpetrators and prevent such crimes against children.

The Minister added that The Majority Act, 1875, which was amended in 1999, provides 18 years as the age for attainment of majority.

In reply to another written question on child marriages, the minister informed Rajya Sabha that number of cases of child marriages reported has increased over the last few years as per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, but added that it does not necessarily reflect increase in the number of cases of child marriages, but maybe because of increased awareness.

In 2019, 523 cases of child marriage were reported, in 2020 it was 785, and in 2021, it was 1050.

Prisoners’ issue

Earlier, the Government informed Rajya Sabha that it has asked State governments to release prisoners who have completed their tenure under a special scheme.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar said, the Government has created a special scheme for August 15, 2022, January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023 under which States have been asked to release such prisoners who are behind bars due to non-payment of fine. He was responding to a supplementary question asked by Imran Pratapgarhi of the Congress party, who raised the issue of the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Pratapgarhi sought a reply of the Minister on whether the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case and murder of seven members of her family is a matter of State or Home Ministry will also pay attention to it.

In his reply, the Minister said, advisories are issued to States for the release of prisoners who have completed their punishment period and asked for putting up a separate notice on matters related to pardon of punishment.

The Congress member said the Minister tabled an “irresponsible answer” to his question. Kumar said, around 80 percent of prisoners in India are under trial and asked steps being taken by the government to reduce their number.

Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party asked about the status of the promise made by the Prime Minister on the eve of Gurupurab for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Replying to it, the Minister said, State governments have been asked to send their proposals and a decision will be taken from the state is received about matters pertaining to their State.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to accept two notices on the border issue with China and the hike in the prices of essential commodities, saying they were not in order.

However, he assured the Opposition members that he would invoke the relevant rules on merit.

The Chairman had given a similar assurance to the members while rejecting six similar notices yesterday

Maritime Anti Piracy Bill,

Parliament passed The Maritime Anti Piracy Bill, 2022 with Rajya Sabha approving it today. Lok Sabha has already passed it earlier.

The Bill seeks to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas with the Government adding life imprisonment along with the provision of the death penalty for those convicted of the crime.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill was brought in 2019. After undergoing scrutiny by a parliamentary panel, the Government moved amendments in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Moving the Bill, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, it will strengthen India’s maritime security, give it an effective legal instrument to combat the menace and it will make the country fulfill its international obligations and improve India’s standing at global forums.

The Bill seeks to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas with the government adding life imprisonment along with the provision of death penalty for those convicted of the crime.

Highlighting the significance of the Bill, Jaishankar said the ministry held several rounds of extensive inter-ministerial consultations with the departments concerned to incorporate the recommendations of the Standing Committee on the Bill. Out of 18 recommendations of the Standing Committee, 14 of them have been incorporated suitably in the Bill, he said, adding that three recommendations were only observations which too have been duly noted.

In the absence of a specific law or a legal provision in the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code on Piracy, the Minister said, the Bill would provide an effective legal instrument to combat maritime piracy. He added that it would enable India to discharge its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Members cutting across party lines supported the Bill although some of them had suggested that few of the provisions could be improved.

Supporting the Bill, Vivek Tankha of Congress said India will be delighted to have this law but asked the government to look at some of the harsh provisions, including bail provisions for those arrested.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya CPI(M) called for the removal of the death penalty provision in the Bill.

Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP said, the Bill will help the Government to secure the high coast line of the country

Rajya Sabha today returned the Supplementary Demands for Grants to Lok Sabha after completing the process of authorising the Government to spend an additional 3.25 lakh crore rupees for current Financial Year.

Lok Sabha has already approved the Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorising the government to spend the money.

Replying to the debate on The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 and Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the Government is keeping an eye on inflation which is purely extraneous nowadays because of fuel and fertiliser prices. The Minister said, the wholesale inflation has fallen to a 21-month low.

Retail inflation based on the consumer price index which remained above the Reserve Bank’s tolerance level of six percent since January this year has declined to 5.88 percent in November.

The Finance Minister also said, private investment Capex is taking place in India because of favourable policies like Production Linked Incentive and cited a few examples. She also stressed that the Supplementary Demand for Grants is essential for food security, fertiliser requirements and providing support to the Indian economy.

The Finance Minister said the buoyancy in tax collection will help the Government in meeting the additional expenditure being sought through the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

She informed the House that the Gross NPAs of banks have declined to a six-year low of 5.9 percent in March 2022.

She said, the Government’s targeted approach to deal with COVID impact has helped India in reviving growth without going into recession.

.