इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 08:23:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Switzerland’s biggest bank UBS agrees to take over troubled Credit Suisse in emergency rescue deal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Swiss National Bank said that UBS would be taking over embattled lender Credit Suisse. The announcement came after a weekend of emergency talks in Switzerland between the two banks and the country’s financial regulators. The Swiss National Bank said, the deal was the best way to restore the confidence of financial markets and to manage risks to the economy. Swiss President Alain Berset said that the Swiss Federal Council welcomed the takeover as it was the best solution to restore and strengthen market confidence in Credit Suisse and the Swiss financial center.

However, the Swiss Government and banking officials had been locked in urgent talks to rescue the embattled lender, which was given a 54 billion dollar lifeline by the country’s central bank this week. Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that the government in Bern had agreed to provide guarantees of up to 9 billion Swiss francs to underwrite the takeover. However, The US Federal Reserve and other central banks also sought yesterday to ease fears through a coordinated effort to increase liquidity in the banking sector. The British, Canadian, Swiss, and EU central banks are reportedly involved in the effort to step up access to dollars in swap line operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart