Swiss Open tournament: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy advance to second round

FILE PIC

In Badminton, P.V. Sindhu defeated Jenjira Stadelmann 21-9, 21-16 in the first round of the Women’s Singles of the Swiss Open in Basel tonight. Sindhu next takes on Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani.

In Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath and the men’s double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty also reached the second round. However, Lakshya Sen lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu 18-21, 11-21.

Srikanth beat Weng Hong Yang 21-16, 15-21, 21-18. The Indian shuttler will next face Lee Cheuk Yiu. Prannoy beat Shi Yu Qi 21-17, 19-21, 21-17. In the second round, Prannoy will be up against Christo Popov. Mithun also progressed to the second round with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Joran Kweekel. Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei will be Mithun’s next opponent.

Satwik and Chirag got past Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci 21-15, 21-18. The Indian duo will take on Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round.