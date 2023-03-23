इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2023 04:58:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Swiss Open Badminton tournment: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy to play their second round matches today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Badminton, P.V. Sindhu defeated Jenjira Stadelmann 21-9, 21-16 in the first round of the Women’s Singles of the Swiss Open in Basel tonight. Sindhu next takes on Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani.

In Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath and the men’s double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty also reached the second round. However, Lakshya Sen lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu 18-21, 11-21.

Srikanth beat Weng Hong Yang 21-16, 15-21, 21-18. The Indian shuttler will next face Lee Cheuk Yiu. Prannoy beat Shi Yu Qi 21-17, 19-21, 21-17. In the second round, Prannoy will be up against Christo Popov. Mithun also progressed to the second round with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Joran Kweekel. Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei will be Mithun’s next opponent.

Satwik and Chirag got past Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci 21-15, 21-18. The Indian duo will take on Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

’زندگی کو لاحق خطرات، رہائش گاہ پر حملے کی جامع تحقیقات کی جائے‘ عمران خان کا چیف جسٹس کو خط

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) چیئرمین عمران خان نے اسلام آب ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart