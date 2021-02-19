PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to conduct the national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence.

His visit is expected to give a boost to senior national campers and developmental swimmers who are part of the TOP scheme such as Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, and Mihir Ambre. The coaches, too, will be a part of the programme and will undergo a workshop during Sokolovas’s first-ever visit to India.

Nihar Ameen, Dronacharya awardee and programme director at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence, said: “We don’t have anyone who is an expert in biomechanics specific to swimming in India. You have it for various other sports, though. The swimmers usually go abroad for such analysis. But this is the first time it’s taking place in India, and that too, by one of the best in the world in Dr Genadijus.

“This is a very unique opportunity for the Indian swimmers otherwise we’d have to go to the Olympic Training Centre in Colorado, USA. Around 50 Indian swimmers will have access to this technology and will benefit from the initiative. The coaches too, will benefit from this programme.”

Dr Genadijus Sokolovas’s research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers including 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps.

Monal Choksi, Secretary General of Swimming Federation of India, said: “We are very excited to have Dr Genadijus Sokolovas in India. He will be spending six days at the Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru where the top Indian swimmers are currently undergoing a national coaching camp.

“We are thankful to SAI for funding this program through the TOPS development scheme. Selected juniors who have demonstrated good potential will also be included in the testing process under Dr Sokolovas. This visit will herald in qualitative changes in Indian swimming by bringing world-class sport science support closer to our elite swimmers and potential talent for the 2024 and 2028 [Olympics].”

Dr Genadijus has headed the Department of Physiology and Sport Science of the USA Swimming Federation for eight years and has also taken care of US swimmers, water polo players and triathletes.

He tested, evaluated and advised USA Swimming National Team and Olympic Team athletes and coaches before and during all major international competitions and Olympic Games between 2000 and 2008, including gold medalists and world record holders Michael Phelps, Natalie Coughlin, Dara Torres, Jenny Thompson, Ryan Lochte, Aaron Peirsol, Brendan Hansen etc. He has also provided feedback and advice to coaches working in the top universities in USA.

