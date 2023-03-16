इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2023 11:03:01      انڈین آواز
Swimmer Sampanna Ramesh Shelar becomes fastest Indian in U21 group to swim across Palk Strait

Pune based swimmer, Sampanna Ramesh Shelar has become the fastest Indian in under 21 group to swim across the Palk Strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanuskodi in Tamil Nadu in 5 hours and 30 minutes. The previous record was 8 hours and 26 minutes.

His swim commenced at 6.00 am on Thursday from Talaimannar and he reached Dhanushkodiat 11.26 am completing the distance of 29 Kms. He is a Bachelor of Physical Education student and trains under the guidance of Mr. Jitendra Khasnis. With this achievement, Mr. Shelar is planning to do solo swims across the English & Catalina Channels soon, to eventually complete swimming across the seven oceans popularly known as the Oceans Seven Challenge.

