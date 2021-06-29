Sweden’s PM Stefan Lofven resigns

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned today, one week after he lost a vote of confidence, leaving it up to the Speaker of Parliament to begin the search for a replacement. Mr Lofven could have either called a snap election or resigned following the no-confidence vote last week.

He told a press conference a snap election was not what is best for Sweden, pointing to the difficult situation the COVID-19 pandemic posed, coupled with the fact that the next General Election is a year away. It will now be up to Parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen to open negotiations with parties to find a new Prime Minister.

Lofven’s government will stay on temporarily to handle routine tasks until a new administration is formed.