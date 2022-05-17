Sweden decides to formally apply to join NATO

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sweden has decided to formally apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), following in the footsteps of neighboring Finland. Both Finland and Sweden have ended their long-held positions of neutrality in the wake of the Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said, the Nordic countries would be welcomed into the alliance, however the process could take months once their formal applications have been sent in.

Since NATO was founded in 1949, the alliance has expanded to include 30 member countries, including three former Soviet republics, and the inclusion of Sweden and Finland would further expand the alliance’s influence in the Arctic and in the areas around Russia.