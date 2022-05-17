FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2022 04:19:17      انڈین آواز

Sweden decides to formally apply to join NATO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sweden has decided to formally apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), following in the footsteps of neighboring Finland. Both Finland and Sweden have ended their long-held positions of neutrality in the wake of the Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said, the Nordic countries would be welcomed into the alliance, however the process could take months once their formal applications have been sent in.

Since NATO was founded in 1949, the alliance has expanded to include 30 member countries, including three former Soviet republics, and the inclusion of Sweden and Finland would further expand the alliance’s influence in the Arctic and in the areas around Russia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart