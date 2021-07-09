Sweden: All nine people onboard a small airplane which crash landed soon after take off found dead

AMN/ WEB DESK
Nine people onboard a small airplane in Sweden which crash landed soon after the take off have been found dead. According to the officials, it was a very severe accident as the airplane crashed and caught fire outside the city of Orebro yesterday.
The plane, a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver, was carrying eight skydivers and one pilot and crashed close to the runway at Orebro airport and caught fire.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven expressed grief over the tragic incident and said that his thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time.
In a similar incident in 2019, a parachuting plane had crashed near the Swedish city of Umea killing nine people on board.