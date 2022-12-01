FreeCurrencyRates.com

Swara Bhasker joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Activist and Actor Swara Bhasker Thursday joined the Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress and Sawera herself shared a picture of Yatra where she walking along Young Gandhi.

“Today famous actress @ReallySwara became part of #BharatJodoYatra. The presence of every section of the society has made this yatra a success,” the tweet read.

Bhasker, known for being vocal about her opinions on topical issues, also retweeted the post by the Congress party.

Previously, cinema personalities such as Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai, and Akanksha Puri took part in the yatra.

Hollywood star John Cusack on Twitter had also extended his support to the foot march, a mass contact programme of the Congress, in late September.

It resumed from Ujjain on Thursday morning after a day’s break and headed for Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days.

The Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due next year.

From Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4, according to a programme announced by the Congress.

Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG’s attention & care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding!

