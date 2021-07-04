Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Swami Vivekananda remembered on his death anniversary

Staff Reporter
India remembers Swami Vivekananda, one of the finest spiritual leaders and intellects India has EVER produced on his death anniversary. Swami Vivekananda, died on July 4, 1902, when he was just 39 at Belur Math in West Bengal. Hailed as a Dhyana Sidha, a meditation expert, by his guru Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, Swami Vivekananda was born as Narendranath Dutta in an affluent family in Kolkata on January 12, 1863.

He devoted his life to the service of the nation and humanity and laid emphasis on the power of meditation. After getting attracted to the idea of meditation in childhood, he achieved fame at the World’s Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893. His speech made the culture and heritage of India popular.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that, Swami Vivekananda’s approach about poor people is being followed by the Government and with which India is moving ahead today.

Referring to Swami Vivekanand’s letter to the Maharaja of Mysore and to Swami Ramakrishnananda, the Prime Minister underlined two clear thoughts in the Hindu philosopher’s approach to empower the poor.
“If the poor cannot access banks, then banks must reach the poor. That is what the Jan Dhan Yojana did. If the poor cannot access insurance, then insurance must reach the poor.

This is what the Jan Suraksha schemes did. If the poor cannot access health-care, then we must take health-care to the poor. This is what the Ayushman Bharat scheme did, The Prime Minister emphasized.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand.

