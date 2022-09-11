FreeCurrencyRates.com

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away at 99

Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday at Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was 99 years old. He breathed his last at the Shridham Jhoteshwar Ashram in Narsinghpur. The funeral will take place on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. “My condolences to his followers in this time of grief. Om Shanti!” he wrote.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in his tweet said, the incomparable contribution of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati ji to the Indian knowledge tradition will be remembered by the whole world for eternity. I bow to the feet of revered Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati ji with infinite reverence, he added.

