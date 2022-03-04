Sustainable growth possible from sustainable energy sources only; PM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s vision is clear that sustainable growth is possible from sustainable energy sources only. Addressing a Webinar on Energy for Sustainable Growth today, Mr Modi said, with the coming years, India’s energy demands will increase therefore, we must transition to renewable energy. He said, today’s theme of Energy for Sustainable Growth is not only inspired by our traditional knowledge but will also lead the future of the country.

The Prime Minister said, he considers the COP26 goals of achieving the NetZero target not as a challenge but as an opportunity. He said, by 2030, India has set the target of extracting 50 percent of its energy from non-fossil fuels and it is an opportunity to shift to more sustainable practices. He said, there is a need to focus on building a hydrogen ecosystem in which the private sector can play a pivotal role.

Mr Modi said, Hydrogen ecosystem is interconnected with fertilizers, refineries and transport sector and it is a sector that private sector must innovate in to fully utilize India’s potential. He said, Union Budget 2022-23 has drawn a special focus on Battery Swapping Policy that can scale the energy efficiency capabilities.

The Prime Minister said, we must develop sustainable and innovative business models to improve efficiency in the Electric Vehicles EV ecosystem. He said, the Government has scaled up the production of LED bulbs that immensely resulted in price-drop of an LED bulband under the UJALA scheme the common man has also been able to save over 20 thousand crore rupees electricity bills.

Mr Modi said, four pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals required for the industry will be set-up to evolve technical and financial viability. He said, every household should develop its own solar tree that can contribute to saving up to 15 percent electricity of that house. He added that it will not only be unique but will be environment-friendly.

The Prime Minister said, energy-saving and production are equally important for sustainability. He said, there is a need to do a lot more to build more energy-efficient ACs, heaters, geysers and similar appliances in India. He said, the intent of the webinar is to focus on the implementation of the new budget schemes and to chalk out ways through which we can begin the execution that is effective and concrete.

Mr Modi said, we have to focus on the seamless implementation of the Budget to benefit the masses. He said, these seminars are designed for industries to come up with innovative solutions that can give optimum outcomes of this year’s budget.