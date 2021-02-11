Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Sustainable development can only be achieved through togetherness and innovation: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that sustainable development can only be achieved through togetherness and innovation. Inaugurating the World Sustainable Development Summit-2021 this evening through video conferencing, Mr Modi said, the health of the people and the health of the climate are interlinked and these two will decide our future. He said, investment in youth is the need of the hour.

The Prime Minister said, the energy of the youth will lead to outstanding results. He said, India is focussed on a human-centric approach. Mr Modi said, change in environment and climate affects the poor the most and India is on track to achieve the target it had set in Paris. He said, India’s intent is supported by concrete action. The Prime Minister said, powered by spirited public efforts, India is on track to exceed its commitments and targets from Paris.

He said, climate justice means giving developing countries enough space to grow when the world understands their roles and duties. Mr Modi said, India committed to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33 to 35 per cent from 2005 levels and a drop of 24 per cent of emission intensity has already been achieved. He said, the destination we seek is of a greener planet and our culture’s deep respect for forest and green cover is translating into outstanding results.

The Prime Minister said, the mission to achieve sustainable development also includes animal protection and in recent years, the population of Lion, Tiger and Leopard has grown substantially. He said, India is among the top 3 countries to increase its forest covers and it has 1/4th forest covers of the geographical area. Mr Modi said, India is on the way of increasing its renewable energy generation to 450 Giga Watt by 2030.

He said, through PM Kusum Yojana 30 Giga Watt of solar capacity will be developed in the agriculture sector by next year. The Prime Minister said, 367 million LED bulbs became part of our lives and it reduced 38 million of carbon dioxide. He said, more than 80 million households got clean cooking fuel under Ujjwala Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar reiterated that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the world in climate change action and the nation is fulfilling its climate commitments and targets well before time.

The theme of the summit is ‘Redefining Our Common Future: Safe and Secure Environment for All’.

President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, Deputy Secretary General of United Nations Amina J. Mohammed also spoke at the summit.

