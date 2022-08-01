FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2022 09:52:07      انڈین آواز

Suspension of 4 Congress MPs revoked; Lok Sabha takes up discussion on price rise

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the Opposition to hurt the Chair.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.
The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lifts record 313 kgs, clinch gold medal

AMN Indian weightlifting contingent’s dream run at the the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham continu ...

CWG Men Hockey: India wallops Ghana 11-0 in their opener

Harpal Singh Bedi Dominating India reduced the match to no contest as they walloped lowly Ghana 11-0 in the ...

CWG India: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins 2nd Gold for country, Men Hockey and Women Cricket Teams post big victories

Harpal Singh Bedi Mizoram teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga, smashed two Games records to help India and his wei ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart