A suspected case of monkeypox was identified in Kamareddy district, Telangana on Sunday. The 35-year-old victim from Indira Nagar colony went to Area Hospital in the district after he noticed rashes on body and had a fever. The deputy DMHO Dr. Sobha Rani confirmed the incident and said the victim has been shifted to a Hospital in Hyderabad. He recently returned to India from Kuwait. More details are awaited.