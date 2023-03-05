इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 01:51:52      انڈین آواز
Sushmita Sen suffered heart attack, fans wished her good health

WEB DESK

Actor Sushmita Sen has said that she suffered a heart attack recently. She took to Instagram to share details about it. Fans and followers of the actor wished her good health. (Also read: Sushmita Sen opens up on ‘traumatising’ phase of illness: ‘I knew I have to fight because I am not done’)
“’Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga,” she wrote in her post.
Sushmita’s fans wished her good health. “Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery,” wrote one. “OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always,” wrote another.
Sushmita will soon be seen in Aarya season 3. Earlier in 2019, Sushmita had said that the reason for her to join Instagram was her ill health. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”

