Suryakumar Yadav becomes 1st Indian player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year

AMN

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian player to score 1,000 T20 International runs in a calendar year. The batter accomplished this feat in his side’s final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe at Melbourne.

In the match, Suryakumar put his perfect finishing touches to make sure India finished their innings on a high. He scored 61 not out of just 25 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes. In 28 innings this year, Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60.