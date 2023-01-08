Surya Kumar Yadav becomes fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in T20I

AMN/ WEB DESK

Surya kumar Yadav has become the fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in T20 International cricket in terms of balls faced. He took only 843 balls to reach this landmark. However, he is the third-fastest batter to reach the 1,500-run mark in terms of innings. The fastest batters to reach this landmark are Indian batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Australian veteran Aaron Finch and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who all took 39 innings to score 1,500 runs in T20 International cricket. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan reached the milestone in 42 innings and Suryakumar did so in 43 innings.

In 45 matches and 43 innings, Suryakumar has scored 1,578 runs at an average of 46.41. He has three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 117.