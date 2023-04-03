Surat session court grants extension of bail to Rahul Gandhi against defamation case

AMN

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted an extension of his bail by Surat’s session’s court today in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on Modi surname. The next bail hearing will be on the 13th of this month.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi filed an appeal in the Sessions Court against the lower court verdict convicting him in the defamation case. The Sessions court admitted his petition. The hearing of the case challenging his conviction will be on the 3rd of May. The court has also given notice to the applicant of the case BJP MLA Purnesh Modi to file his reply before April 10.

Mr. Gandhi was convicted by a local court in Surat in the defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his remarks. He was given two years of imprisonment following which he was disqualified from his membership of the Lok Sabha.