Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharief accuses Pak Army chief, ISI of ousting him and bringing Imran to power
3 vaccines candidates developing well in India, one at Stage-3 trials: Health Minister
Active COVID-19 cases in country drop below 8 lakh mark in one and a half months
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2020 11:29:23      انڈین آواز

Supreme head of Mar Thoma Church, Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan died

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi condoles the death of “a remarkable personality who served humanity”

WEB DESK

The supreme head of the Mar Thoma Church and India’s voice in the global ecumenical movements,Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan (89) passed away today. Dr Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan, Thomas Mar Timotheos and church secretary Rev K.G. Joseph were present at the time of his death.

He was the Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Church for 13 years. The decision on the funeral will be taken after the synod.

The Metropolitan was undergoing treatment at the Believers Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla for the past few days after his health condition deteriorated due to pancreatic cancer. His health had worsened in the past week. The anointing service was held last Monday at the request of the Metropolitan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the Metropolitan.

Dr Joseph Mar Irenaeus became Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church on October 2, 2007, following the resignation of Metropolitan Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom due to health reasons.

Joseph Mar Thoma was a leading church leader in the country, who was at the forefront of the struggle against social evils, in the field of charity and in church unity movements.

The Metropolitan, who brought about revolutionary changes in the church, devoted much of his life to the marginalised, including the homeless, the sick, the poor, the needy, the disabled, and transgender. He started the Prathyasa Bhavan in Pathanapuram and Jyothis in Mavelikkara for the disabled. He also launched the Navjeevan movement for children in Mumbai’s Red Street and a project to bring transgender people to the forefront.

The church’s project of 100 houses for flood victims is also an example of the Metropolitan’s kind heart. He also lifted the ban on women attending night meetings at the Maramon Convention. To this end, he also changed the schedule of the convention.

The Mar Thoma Metropolitan, who was earlier Joseph Mar Irenaeus Suffragan Metropolitan, was born on June 27, 1931, as P T Joseph, also known as Baby, to Lukose, the son of Maramon Palakunnathu Titus II Metropolitan’s brother Kadon Thomas, and Mariamma, of Maramon Puthoor House.

Palakkunnath Kadon Thomas P. Lukose of Maramon Convention Nagar, Karyadiyil Mariamma of Kattanam, Kirikattu Saro Rajan of Venmani are his siblings.

He was educated at Kozhencherry, Maramon, Aluva UC College, Bangalore UT College, Virginia Seminary, Wycliffe Oxford, St Augustine’s Canterbury, and received his doctorate from Virginia Seminary, Serampore University and Allahabad Agricultural University

Dr Joseph Marthoma, a member of Maramon Mar Thoma Parish, was ordained on June 29, 1957. He became a kasseessa (priest) on October 18, 1957, and Ramban on January 11, 1975.

He became Episcopa along with Easow Mar Timotheos, on February 8, 1975, Suffragan on March 15, 1999 and Metropolitan on October 2, 2007.

He was a Vicar of Ranni, Kozhikode, Kundara and Madras Parishes; travelling secretary of Mar Thoma Evangelical Association; held leadership and other positions in Kerala Council of Churches, National Council of Churches in India, Christian Conference of Asia, Asian Bishops’ Conference, World Council of Churches, Christian Agency for Social Action CSI-CNI, Mar Thoma Church United Committee and the Mar Thoma-Jacobite Dialogue.

He started Thiruvananthapuram Hospital and Guidance Centre, Thiruvananthapuram Marthoma Residential School, Ayur Marthoma College of Technology, Jubilee Mandiram, Kottarakkara, Anchal ITC and many other institutions.

He led a march in Delhi to defend the rights of Dalit Christians. He gained world attention with his participation and leadership in south Travancore development-missionary work, Hoskote-Ankola missionary work, Latur, Odisha, Gujarat, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh earthquake and flood relief operations, Tsunami relief operations and peace talks in Nagaland, Manipur, East Timor, Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

He was a special invitee to the UN World Conference on Religions. It was also under his leadership that the Maramon Convention centenary silver jubilee became a historic event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hero I-League champions trophy presented to Mohun Bagan

AMN / Kolkata The Hero I-League 2019-20 trophy was presented r to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel ...

Top 10 finish again for Akhil Rabindra at the Circuit d’Albi

HSB / New Delhi 24-year-old Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra continued his promising run alongside French team ...

خبرنامہ

ملک میں کووڈ 19 مریضوں کی صحتیابی کی شرح، 88 فیصد سے زیادہ

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس مریضوں کے صحتیاب ہونے کی شرح 88 فیصد سے زیا ...

وزیر اعظم نے نیوزی لینڈ کی وزیر اعظم کو مبارکباد پیش کی

نئی دہلی، 18 اکتوبر 2020: وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے نیوزی ...

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورت ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!