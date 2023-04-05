Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One channel in four weeks, saying chastising the Centre for imposing a telecast ban by claiming “national security” threats out of “thin air”.

A judgment authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also issued detailed guidelines against the misuse of “sealed cover” by the government.

The CJI held the concept is against both natural justice and open justice and concluded that the Centre’s push to produce intelligence reports in a sealed cover in the High Court and garner an adverse decision against Media One was against natural justice.