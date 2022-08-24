Supreme Court refers petitions filed by warring factions of Shiv Sena to Constitution bench

AMN / WEB DESK

Supreme Court has referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the petitions filed by the two warring factions of Shiv Sena. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said the batch of petitions raises important issues relating to the 10th schedule of Constitution regarding disqualification, power of Speaker and Governor and judicial review, etc.

]The 10th Schedule of the Constitution provides for the prevention of defection of the elected and nominated members from their political party and contains stringent provisions against defections.

The bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli ordered the listing of petitions filed by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions before the constitution bench tomorrow.

The Supreme Court also asked Election Commission not to pass any order on Shinde faction’s plea to declare it the real Shiv Sena and grant the party’s poll symbol bow-and-arrow till next date of hearing.

The apex court order comes on petitions filed by two warring factions of Shiv Sena after the fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.