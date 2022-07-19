FreeCurrencyRates.com

Supreme Court protects Nupur Sharma from arrest

New Delhi

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday got relief from the Supreme Court which ordered that no coercive action can be taken against her in connection with multiple FIRs registered against her in several states. She is facing threat to her life for her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed,

“We never wanted you to go everywhere. Maybe we could not convey this or you did not…Your impression of going to different High Courts… Now you explain it’s nearly impossible for you and there is threat to life…but you understand that you have to go to one place of your choice,” a Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala said, asking if the petitioner would be willing to go to the Delhi High Court.

The Bench – which had on July 1 refused to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs and had made scathing remarks that her “loose tongue” set the entire country on fire — issued notice on her plea seeking expunction of adverse remarks made by the judges while hearing her petition seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against her over her controversial remarks on May 26.

The top court asked the states/UTs of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir to respond to her plea in order to explore the option of allowing her to approach one particular High Court to challenge all the FIRs.

Seeking revival of her petition withdrawn on July 1, Sharma had sought stay on her arrest in the cases lodged against her in various states/UTs.

“Our main concern is that you (Nupur Sharma) should not be deprived of your right of alternative remedy,” it said, adding it would try to develop modalities for it.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 10.

