Supreme Court grants interim relif to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Says no decision to be taken on their disqualification till 12th of July

AMN / NEW DELHI

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has moved Supreme Court challenging disqualification notices to rebel Maharashtra MLAs by the Deputy Speaker. Mr Shinde has sought direction to Deputy Speaker to not to take any action against rebel MLAs regarding disqualification under MLA Defection Rules. The petitioner also sought direction to not to take any action against the rebel MLAs until the resolution for removal of the Deputy Speaker is decided. A vacation bench of the apex court will hear Eknath Shinde’s plea against disqualification notice today.

The plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena’s legislative leader in the House in place of Mr Shinde. The plea also sought direction from concerned authorities to provide security to the family of the Petitioner and all his supporters within the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP).

In the petition, Mr Shinde termed the action against him and others as arbitrary and illegal exercise of provisions of Schedule X of the Constitution of India.

Mr Shinde, who has been replaced by Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena’s legislature party leader on Friday, is currently camping with over 40 rebel MLAs in Guwahati.

