Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu & Kashmir

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the government’s decision to constitute the Delimitation Commission for redrawing the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, a Delimitation Commission appointed by the Union Government was tasked with the delimitation of constituencies in J&K as per the mandate set by the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Delimitation Commission carved out an additional six Assembly seats for the Jammu region and one for the Kashmir valley. The order of the Commission set the stage for elections in the erstwhile State where the last Assembly elections were held in 2014.