Sunil Bharti Mittal becomes first Indian to be conferred an honorary Knighthood by Britain’s King

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal has become the first Indian citizen to receive an Honorary Knighthood from United Kingdom’s King Charles III.

The award grants Mr. Mittal the title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, recognising his contributions to fostering stronger business ties between India and the UK.

The 66-year-old entrepreneur in a statement said that UK and India share historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration.

An honorary Knighthood is one of the highest honours granted by the British Sovereign to civilians, conferred upon foreign nationals in recognition of their exceptional contributions.